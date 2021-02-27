Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

