Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

