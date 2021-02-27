Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.