Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 936,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.