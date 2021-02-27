Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Trading Down 6.4%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.97. 966,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,259,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of $145.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

