Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brenntag from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of BNTGY remained flat at $$15.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 23,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,577. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.44.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

