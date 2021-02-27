Brett R. Whitmire Sells 2,269 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DIOD stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $84.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.54.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

