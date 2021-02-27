Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Shares Up 0.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.63. 246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Britvic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTVCF)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

