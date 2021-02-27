Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $469.87 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.30.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

