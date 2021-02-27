Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. First Financial Bancorp. reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,605,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,258,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

