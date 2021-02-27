Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will post $214.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.14 million and the lowest is $161.19 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $131.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 802,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,613. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $6,591,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

