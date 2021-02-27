Brokerages Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.78 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

