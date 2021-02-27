Brokerages Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $421.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce sales of $421.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $426.60 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $457.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $6.59 on Wednesday, hitting $147.57. 271,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.70. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,657 shares of company stock worth $810,147 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

