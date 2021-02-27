Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.63. 3,107,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.