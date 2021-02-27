Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,894,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

