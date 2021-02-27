Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $41.58. 1,894,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,531. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,449 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,049,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.