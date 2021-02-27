Brokerages Expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,084,000 after acquiring an additional 167,751 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth about $251,873,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after acquiring an additional 69,366 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,655,000 after acquiring an additional 934,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 321,617 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

