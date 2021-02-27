Brokerages Expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Compugen posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Compugen’s revenue was up 19900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $9.33. 3,244,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.36 million, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 2.52. Compugen has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

