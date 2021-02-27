Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.