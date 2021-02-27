Brokerages Expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.