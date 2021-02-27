Brokerages Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McAfee to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

MCFE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,717. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

