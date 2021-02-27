Brokerages Expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes also reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.48. 3,385,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,695. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

