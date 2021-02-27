Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. QIAGEN reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QIAGEN.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. 917,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIAGEN (QGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.