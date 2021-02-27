Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $118.75

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In related news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 98,983 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $7,901,812.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,983,285.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jian Wang sold 32,486 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,533,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,089,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $12.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,630. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.