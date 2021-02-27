Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT at $29.67

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 122,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $3,531,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

