Brokerages Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $86.76

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $109.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.18 and a 200-day moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

