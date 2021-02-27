Brokerages Set Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target at $9.40

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. William Blair cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,055,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 196,569 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,553,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

