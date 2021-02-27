Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) PT at GBX 405.38

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 410.71 ($5.37).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £86.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 405.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 541.50 ($7.07).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s payout ratio is currently -0.91%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

