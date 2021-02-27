Brokerages Set Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target at $23.75

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,339. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $18.65.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

