Brokerages Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT at $71.92

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.17.

A number of research firms have commented on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 211.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

