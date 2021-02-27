Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Target Price at C$47.82

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$47.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $2,198,972 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$40.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$45.10.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

