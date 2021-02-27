Brokerages Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $158.93

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $136.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.