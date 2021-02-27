Brokers Issue Forecasts for Castlight Health, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Castlight Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castlight Health by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 167,680 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castlight Health news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,421 shares of company stock worth $322,516 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

