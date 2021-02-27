Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.62 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.98.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$74.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.59. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

