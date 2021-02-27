Brokers Offer Predictions for Altus Group Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Altus Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.67.

AIF opened at C$55.82 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$33.41 and a twelve month high of C$61.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

