Brokers Offer Predictions for Covestro AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Covestro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Covestro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COVTY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

COVTY stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. Covestro has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

