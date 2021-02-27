Brokers Offer Predictions for Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

COOP opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

