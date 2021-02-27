Brokers Set Expectations for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $99.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 891,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 740,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

