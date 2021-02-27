Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.91

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $5.72. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 22,799 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 845,388 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.