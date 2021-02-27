Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Holdings Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.29% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

