Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 238,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $71.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

