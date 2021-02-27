Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,277,000 after buying an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,089,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 146,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after buying an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 96,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

