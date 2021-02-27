Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 160 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 68,815 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $138.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

