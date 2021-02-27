C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

