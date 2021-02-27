Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

