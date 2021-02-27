Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,752 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.32% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $21,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,209,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,002.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 571,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 519,921 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

