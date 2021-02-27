Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) PT Raised to $21.00

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

