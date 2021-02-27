Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,723,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $234,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.09. 2,483,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,729. The stock has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

