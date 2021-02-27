Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.68.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

