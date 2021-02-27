Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRNCY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.25.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

