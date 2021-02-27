Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,278,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

