Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Down 9.9% After Earnings Miss

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s stock price was down 9.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 3,974,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,435,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.